Cancer: Today promises pure pleasure and enjoyment as you embrace life to the fullest. You’ll have a good amount of money in hand, bringing peace of mind. Give top priority to resolving any family issues—discuss them openly, and once settled, home life will become smoother, making it easier to win the support of your loved ones. Those who live in love’s embrace always hear its music, and today, you’ll experience it in a way that makes you forget every other song in the world. New partnership opportunities look promising. You’ll also use your free time to complete long-pending tasks. If things have felt dull between you and your spouse lately, expect a day filled with joyful excitement. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva, Lord Bhairav, and Lord Hanuman to maintain harmony and happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.