Cancer: You’re likely to experience pure joy today as you focus on enjoying life to the fullest. Financially, it’s a good time to start saving and investing, as money saved now can support you during tough times. Some domestic matters may need your immediate attention. Be cautious—someone may try to create a rift in your love life. You may feel like heading home early from work today. Once home, you might plan to watch a movie or spend some quality time with your family at a nearby park. However, your spouse’s declining health could cause some stress. You may have many things in mind but keep putting them off. Try to take action before the day ends—otherwise, you may feel the day was wasted. Remedy: Rahu, when positively aligned, symbolises charity, creativity, and transformation. To improve your financial stability, look for creative ways to help and serve others.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.