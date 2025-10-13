Cancer: Giving unsolicited advice to your wife might cause friction—focus on your own affairs. Unexpected expenses may burden your finances. Your charm brightens your surroundings. A heartfelt meeting with someone special is possible. If you’re away from work, things will run smoothly. Spend quality time with family during a break from your schedule. Old disagreements with your spouse will resolve with love.

Remedy: Apply a white sandalwood tilak for well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.