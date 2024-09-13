Cancer: Your spouse's loyal heart and courageous spirit will bring you happiness today. Be cautious with friends who ask for loans and never repay them. While you’ll enjoy time with friends, be extra careful if you're driving. A sudden romantic encounter could leave you feeling a bit confused. It's important for people of this zodiac sign to take a break for themselves today, as overworking might cause mental stress. Your partner will stand by you during a crucial moment in your life. Listening to your favourite music will lift your spirits even more than a cup of tea. Remedy: Light a sesame oil lamp daily to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm and 1:30 pm.