Cancer: Your health is likely to be in great shape today, allowing you to enjoy some fun activities with friends. Financial gains may come from multiple sources, boosting your confidence. However, be cautious—don’t let friends take undue advantage of your generosity. A one-sided attraction could lead to disappointment, so tread carefully in matters of the heart. A party or gathering at home might consume much of your time today. Additionally, stress could lead to an unnecessary argument with your spouse, so try to stay calm and composed. Avoid drinking cold water, as it may negatively impact your health. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, consider gifting items associated with the moon, such as white or silver-coloured fabrics, pearls, or sweets.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m