Cancer: You’re likely to enjoy some form of sport or physical activity today, which will help you stay fit. You’ll also realize the value of past investments, as one of them may start giving you good returns now. Spending the evening with friends or going shopping will be fun and exciting. Your love life is set to bring a wonderful surprise today. At work, you may successfully handle important land deals or manage entertainment-related projects involving many people. If you belong to this zodiac sign, it’s best to avoid alcohol or smoking today—they could end up wasting your valuable time. Your partner seems to be in a great mood, and with a little effort from your side, this could turn into one of the best days of your married life. Remedy: To maintain harmony and peace at home, switch on a white-light zero watt bulb in the northwest direction.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time; 3 pm to 5 pm.