Cancer: Don’t hesitate to share your thoughts. Don’t let a lack of confidence hold you back, as it will only complicate matters and hinder your progress. Speak up, regain your confidence, and face challenges with a smile. Today, one of your parents might give you a lecture on the importance of saving money. Pay close attention, as not doing so could lead to financial difficulties later on. If you're planning a gathering, invite your closest friends—there will be plenty of support and good cheer. Your partner may feel neglected if you don’t give them enough attention, so be mindful of that. Work-related stress from colleagues or subordinates may cause some concern. If you've been busy, you might finally get some alone time today, but household tasks could take up much of it. You might have a disagreement with your spouse during the day, but it’s likely to be resolved by dinner. Remedy: Avoid accumulating junk. Declutter your space by getting rid of broken shoes, worn-out clothes, and other items to invite positivity into your work life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4:30p.m to 5:30 p.m.