Cancer: Your hard work, combined with the timely support of your family, will lead to the results you desire. Keep up the effort to sustain this momentum. Financially, investments made in the past will bring positive returns today. You’ll effortlessly draw attention from others, making it a favorable day for social interactions. A sudden romantic encounter is likely to surprise you. You may also enjoy quality time with your siblings, perhaps watching a movie or match at home, which will strengthen your bond. Hugs have great health benefits, and you’ll receive plenty from your spouse today. If you feel like the day slips by, consider planning more productively to make the most of your time. Remedy: For improved mental stability, wear a silver bangle or chain.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.