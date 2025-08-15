Cancer: Begin your day with meditation and yoga to boost physical health and strengthen mental resilience. Business profits could bring cheer to traders and entrepreneurs. On the family front, things are likely to run smoothly, with complete support for your plans. A close friend may comfort you in an emotional moment. Try to see situations clearly; overthinking will only waste your free time. Married life may hold a delightful surprise today. The day might feel slow-paced, giving you the chance to relax in bed and recharge. This could be the rejuvenation you’ve been needing. Remedy: Increase family happiness by distributing kheer (a rice-based sweet dish) to economically disadvantaged girls.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.