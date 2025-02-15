Cancer: Today, you are filled with a sense of hope and optimism. However, you might spend more than expected on household items, which could lead to some mental stress. Shopping with your spouse will be a delightful experience and will strengthen your understanding of each other. A new romantic connection may be on the horizon, but be cautious about sharing personal or confidential details. You may enjoy a relaxing day reading an interesting book or magazine. However, frustration could arise between you and your partner due to a lack of quality time together. An elder in your family, such as your father or older brother, might criticize you for a mistake—listen carefully and use their advice for self-improvement. Remedy: Enhance your financial stability by using green-colored vehicles.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.