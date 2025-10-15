Cancer: Excellent health is on the cards. A creditor could visit, asking you to repay a loan—which could strain your finances. Avoid borrowing if possible. Enjoy spending time with family. Romantic disappointments are possible. Finish work before your boss notices any outstanding tasks. An old acquaintance may reach out, making your day memorable. Special surprises from your partner will lift your mood. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Hanuman temple and keep some in your locker for prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM.