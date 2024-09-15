Cancer: Avoid letting unwanted thoughts take over your mind. Stay calm and stress-free, as this will boost your mental strength. It’s not the most profitable day, so be mindful of your finances and control your spending. Someone you trust may not be entirely honest, but your ability to persuade others will help resolve any issues that arise. Love will fill the air, bringing joy and romance into your day. Use your skills to handle work matters with ease. Completing tasks on time will give you personal space later, while procrastination only adds to your workload. Your married life will feel more vibrant and fulfilling than ever today. Remedy: Perform regular abhishek (ritual offering) to the Shivling to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am and 1 pm.