Cancer: Avoid high-calorie foods to stay healthy and fit. You understand the value of money well, and the amount you save today could help you avoid major troubles in the future. Take some time to visit a relative who hasn't been feeling well. You may find yourself lost in romantic memories and thoughts. You might achieve something impressive at work today. After returning home, spending time on your favourite hobbies will help you relax. Your spouse’s love will make you forget all the struggles and bring you peace today. Remedy: For better health, mix black and white sesame seeds in flour, make soft balls, and feed them to fish.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.