Cancer: Your illness may be causing unhappiness, and addressing it promptly will help restore harmony in your family. With careful planning, you have the opportunity to earn extra money today. Be mindful and cautious around both friends and strangers. You might feel the need to share your life struggles with your partner, but they may end up focusing on their own concerns, leaving you feeling upset. Avoid joint ventures or partnerships for now. To enjoy a pleasant evening, ensure you work diligently throughout the day. Unrealistic expectations in your married life could lead to disappointment. Remedy: Prioritize using raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.