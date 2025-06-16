Cancer: Expectant mothers should take extra care of their health today. A family function at home may lead to significant expenses, which could impact your financial stability. You might come across an unexpected family secret that takes you by surprise. Your partner may look for more commitment from you in the relationship. It’s a great day for business—ideal for negotiating with new clients. You’re likely to have ample free time, so enjoy watching your favourite shows and movies. Today, you’ll truly feel grateful for the joy and support your marriage brings. Remedy: For steady financial growth, regularly chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.