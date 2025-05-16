Cancer: A friend may challenge your patience and open-mindedness today. Stay true to your values and think carefully before making any decisions. Before leaving home, seek blessings from your elders—it will bring you good luck. Sharing your worries with family can ease your mind, but your ego often holds you back from opening up. Bottling things up will only make problems worse. A surprise romantic moment may brighten your day. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll manage to spend some quality time with your children. This will remind you of the little joys you've been missing. Your day will feel like a romantic spring—full of love and special moments with your partner. But be careful not to overwork yourself, as doing more than you can handle may affect your health.

✨ Remedy: Prepare a dessert using milk, rice, and sugar. Eat it after moonrise, under the moonlight. This is believed to help bring happiness into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.