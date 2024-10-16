Cancer: Take care of your health and don’t neglect any concerns. Today, you might spend a lot on minor household items, which could cause some mental stress. It's a good day to reconnect with old contacts and relationships. Be mindful, as your spouse may not be in the best mood, so handle things delicately. If you're considering travelling for better career opportunities, it might come through, but make sure to get your parents' approval first to avoid any objections later. Learn to make good use of your free time, or you might fall behind in life. You may feel uncomfortable about something your spouse does, but later you'll realize it was for the best. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin with you to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.