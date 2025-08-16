Cancer: Today you will be brimming with energy and may accomplish something remarkable. However, be prepared for sudden expenses that could add to your financial load. Give priority to the needs of your family, and take time to share in their joys and sorrows—it will show how much you truly care. For some, a new romance may blossom, lifting spirits and bringing cheer. You’ll also find the opportunity to use your free time to complete pending tasks that were left unattended in the past. Meanwhile, those around you might surprise you in ways that make your partner fall in love with you all over again. A word of caution: avoid starting anything new until you’ve completed what’s already on your plate, as leaving things unfinished may cause unnecessary complications. Remedy: Place a Ketu Yantra in your Puja room or family altar and worship it regularly to strengthen your business and professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.