Cancer: Seek support from your family to ease your stress—accept their help with gratitude. Don’t keep your emotions bottled up. Talking about your problems regularly can bring relief. Businesspeople stepping out for work today should be careful with money—there’s a risk of theft, so keep it safe. It’s a lucky day for exchanging gifts with loved ones. Your partner will be especially thoughtful about family matters today. You’re likely to meet people who can help you move forward in your career. Surprise your spouse by setting aside work and spending quality time together. You’re likely to share some of the happiest moments with your partner today. Remedy: To maintain good health, always carry a copper coin or a small piece of copper with you.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.