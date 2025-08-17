Cancer: Today is favourable for pursuing religious and spiritual interests. To maintain a smooth life and stable standard of living, pay close attention to your finances. Children will keep you engaged and also bring happiness. In love, physical presence may not matter much as you and your partner feel deeply connected. Success is within reach if you take important changes step by step. You won’t be concerned about others’ opinions today and may prefer solitude over socializing. On the marital front, the day promises joy and harmony. Remedy: To enhance the flow of income, donate and make use of curd and honey.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.