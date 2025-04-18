Cancer: The support of influential people will boost your confidence today. Financial gains are likely to come from multiple sources. Friends and family may seek your attention, but it’s also a good time to take a break from everything and pamper yourself. Put in some extra effort—luck is on your side today. Stay away from people who tend to waste your time. You’re likely to enjoy a wonderful evening with your spouse. It could turn out to be a great day, especially if you plan a movie outing with friends. Remedy: For maintaining happiness in the family, show respect and offer donations to a Brahmin—these may include raw turmeric, five peepal leaves, 1.25 kg of yellow pulses, saffron, a sunflower, and yellow clothes.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4 pm.