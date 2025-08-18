Cancer: Avoid raising your voice, as it may affect your health. Financially, past investments are likely to bring rewarding results today. A deeper understanding with your spouse will usher in peace, happiness, and prosperity at home. Show your love openly—your partner may feel like an angel in your life if you do. Remember not to take them for granted. An unexpected journey might disrupt your family plans, but your spouse could surprise you with something truly special, making the day memorable. Remedy: Wrap the roots of the Ashwagandha herb in a multicolored cloth and keep it with you to support business growth and career advancement.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.