Cancer: Your spouse's loyalty and courage will bring you joy today. Money will be a crucial support during tough times, so start focusing on saving and investing now to avoid future difficulties. Friends will uplift your spirits with exciting evening plans. You may find yourself missing a close friend, feeling their presence even in their absence. Deserving employees could see promotions or financial rewards today. Completing tasks on time will give you personal space later, while constant procrastination only adds to your workload. After a long time, you and your partner will enjoy a peaceful day filled with love, free from arguments. Remedy: Strengthen your financial stability by reading the Surya Chalisa and singing hymns in praise of the Sun God.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6:35 pm 7:35 pm.