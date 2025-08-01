Cancer: Today, memories from your childhood may keep you occupied, but dwelling too much on the past could lead to unnecessary stress. A sense of losing your playful, childlike side might weigh on your mind and add to your anxiety. While money matters are important, don’t let financial concerns affect your relationships. Be careful not to become overly sensitive about money, as it may create tension with others. Someone at home may feel upset if you’ve been neglecting your household responsibilities—make time to address that. If you’re thinking of marrying your partner, today is a good day to start that conversation—but make sure you understand their feelings first. You’re likely to receive good news from a distant place by the evening. Your spouse will be especially loving and supportive, making you feel cherished. It’s also a great day to reconnect with old friends. Just be sure to inform them in advance to avoid wasting time. Remedy: Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa today will support your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.