Cancer: Focus on activities that enhance your health today—it’s a great time to prioritize your well-being. Avoid entertaining requests for business credit, as they may not be beneficial. You’ll find yourself in the spotlight, with multiple opportunities vying for your attention, making it challenging to decide where to focus. Be mindful of your emotions, especially in your romantic relationship, as sensitivity to your partner's remarks could escalate tensions. At work, showcasing your ideas with determination and enthusiasm will likely bring success. Attending seminars or exhibitions can help you gain valuable knowledge and build important connections. However, challenges in your married life might test your patience today. Tip for financial stability: Avoid intoxicants to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.