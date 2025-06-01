Cancer: You’ll feel active and energetic today, with good health supporting you throughout. If you wish to be financially secure in the future, start saving money from today. However, the health of an elderly family member may cause some concern. Don’t give in to unreasonable demands from your partner. A kind gesture from you at work may turn rivals into allies. You might hear some upsetting news from your in-laws, which could leave you feeling low and thoughtful. Also, forgetting to share something important with your spouse may lead to a disagreement. Remedy: Share prasad from a Durga temple with the needy to bring harmony and happiness to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 p.m.