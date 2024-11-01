Cancer: Watch your weight today and avoid overeating. Financially, it’s a good day to raise funds, collect outstanding debts, or seek investment for new projects. You might also consider buying jewelry or a household appliance. The day may feel a bit low on romance, though. Someone close will want to spend time with you, but a busy schedule may prevent you from doing so, leaving you both a little disappointed. On the bright side, you’ll enjoy a relaxed day with your spouse. Start any new project with a clear mind, without worrying too much about the outcome. Stay focused and attentive to your work. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, consider wearing a golden ring on your ring finger.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.