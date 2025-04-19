Cancer: Today, you'll be brimming with energy—whatever you take on, you’ll breeze through it in half the time it usually takes. If you've invested in property abroad, there's a strong chance of selling it at a good profit today. Your family will be especially close to your heart, and their presence will bring warmth to your day. A surprise gift or thoughtful gesture from your beloved could add extra excitement. You might also enjoy a cozy time at home watching a movie or a game with your siblings—these simple moments will strengthen your bond. Later, you and your spouse may share a truly heartfelt, soul-deep conversation that brings you even closer. On the flip side, you might feel a little disheartened by friends who seem absent when you need them most—try not to dwell on it; focus on those who do show up. Remedy: Offer prayers to Lord Ganesha to overcome laziness and invite fresh energy into your day.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.