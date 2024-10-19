Cancer: Keep your aspirations in check to fully enjoy life. Incorporate yoga into your routine, as it promotes physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, helping you maintain a balanced temperament. If you’re married, pay close attention to your children’s health today, as they may face issues requiring significant medical expenses. Be cautious of people who make promises they can’t keep—don’t waste energy on empty talkers. You might playfully tease your romantic partner by dragging out a conversation. Make the most of your free time, or you may fall behind in your goals. Your spouse's health might temporarily disrupt your work, but you’ll manage everything smoothly. However, a family member’s hurtful words could affect you emotionally. Remedy: Strengthen your financial situation by maintaining cleanliness and taking regular baths.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.