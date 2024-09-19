Cancer: Your hard work, combined with timely support from family members, will bring the results you desire. However, continue to put in effort to keep the momentum going. With the assistance of a close relative, your business will thrive today, leading to financial gains. Be cautious during conversations—if things don't go as planned, you may lose your temper and say things you'll regret later. Think before you speak. If you feel misunderstood by your partner, take some time to be with them and have an open, honest conversation. Today, you'll be in the spotlight, with success within reach. Stay away from people who waste your time. This day will feel like the springtime of your life, full of romance with your partner. Remedy: To enhance career prospects, float an empty mud pot with a lid in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.