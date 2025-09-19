Cancer: Your health looks good today, allowing you to enjoy playful moments with friends. You’ll also realize the importance of money and how careless spending can impact your future. On the personal front, your partner will be supportive, though you should be mindful of your behavior while going out together. You’ll have ample time for yourself today—use it to pursue hobbies, read, or listen to music. However, your spouse may not meet your expectations, which could leave you feeling frustrated. Watching a good movie at a multiplex could lift your mood and make the day enjoyable. Remedy: Share food with blind people to remove obstacles in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.