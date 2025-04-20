Cancer: Today is a perfect day to give up the habit of drinking. Remember, alcohol harms your health and lowers your productivity. Be extra cautious while handling bank-related matters. Spending too much time at work may create problems in your home life, so try to balance both. Show small acts of kindness and love — they can make the day truly special. You might meet someone inspiring or pleasant at your workplace today. Finishing your tasks on time will give you some personal time and peace of mind later. Delaying work will only increase pressure. Your spouse will go out of their way today to make you feel loved and happy. Remedy: To bring more happiness and harmony into your family, apply saffron on a Peepal tree and loosely tie a yellow thread around it.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.