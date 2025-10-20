Cancer: Your health will be excellent today. Those facing financial difficulties for a long time may suddenly receive money from an unexpected source, helping resolve several problems at once. However, unplanned responsibilities might disrupt your schedule, leaving you doing more for others than for yourself. If you’re going on a date, avoid bringing up controversial topics. At work, your boss’s cheerful mood could create a lively and pleasant atmosphere. You may try to take some time out for yourself, but urgent official tasks could interfere with your plans. You might feel a lack of attention from your spouse, only to discover later that they were busy arranging something special for you. Remedy: Maintain a harmonious family life by showing respect and gratitude toward wise, fair-minded people, scholars, and intellectuals.

Lucky Colour: Light Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.