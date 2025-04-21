Cancer: Take breaks and relax whenever possible during work to avoid exhaustion. Your financial situation will be stable today, but be careful not to spend on unnecessary items. Your curiosity and love for learning will help you connect with new people. By evening, you may find yourself unexpectedly drawn to someone romantically. You'll also get chances to showcase your talents today, so make the most of them. Stay away from people who distract you or waste your time. Your spouse might bring back fun memories from your teenage days, including some mischievous ones. Remedy: Wearing white clothes regularly can help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.