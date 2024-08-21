Cancer: Pressure from seniors at work and conflicts at home may cause stress, affecting your focus. Start your day by seeking the blessings of your elders before leaving the house; it will bring you benefits. With a lighter workload today, you'll have the chance to enjoy quality time with your family. Your bravery will help you win love. Don’t wait for opportunities to come your way—go out and seek them. Finding an old item at home could bring you joy, and you might spend the day cleaning and reminiscing. You'll also enjoy a wonderful time with your spouse today. Remedy: Improve your financial situation by wrapping any ancestral property, souvenir, or heirloom in a yellow fabric and keeping it in a secure place.

• Lucky Color: Coral

• Lucky Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM