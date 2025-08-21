Cancer: Meditation and yoga will bring you both spiritual peace and physical strength. Be cautious while handling commitments and financial matters. Your spouse’s health may need attention, which could cause some concern. Love and romance will brighten your day. At work, you may feel left to manage things on your own, as colleagues’ support will be limited. An unexpected trip might disturb your family plans. However, your spouse will make special efforts to keep you happy. Remedy: Feeding a white rabbit will help improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.