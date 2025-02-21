Cancer: Your wife may lift your spirits today. You might make important business decisions, and a close associate could offer financial support. Your home life will be peaceful and filled with warmth. Your love life is set to improve as you build a stronger bond with your partner. It’s time to distance yourself from people who are not adding value to your life. Your spouse will bring back the spark of early romance, making the day special. Engaging in gardening can be a great way to relax while also benefiting the environment. Remedy: Practice breathing exercises (Pranayama) every morning to keep your body healthy and mind refreshed.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.