Cancer: Avoid wasting your energy on unnecessary arguments, as they bring no real benefit and only lead to loss. If you have been working on securing a loan for a while, today could be your lucky day. This is also a favourable time to gain your parents' support for your new projects and plans. Love will take a magical turn today, and your ability to persuade others will bring rewarding results. Your marriage will feel more wonderful than ever before. At home, elders may appreciate and discuss your positive qualities. Remedy: Offer white flowers along with some money into flowing water to attract good health and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.