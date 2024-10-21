Cancer: Today, you might face several tensions and disagreements, leaving you feeling irritated and uneasy. You may need to spend a significant amount of money on your mother or father's health, which could strain your finances, but it will also strengthen your bond with them. You'll have a joyful time with family and friends, but without the presence of your partner, you may feel somewhat empty. Give your best effort today, as it could lead to excellent rewards. Any construction work you start today will be completed to your satisfaction. You might feel upset due to a small lie from your spouse, but it will likely be a minor issue. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, plant a banana tree, take care of it, and worship it.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.