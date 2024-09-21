Cancer: You may feel a bit drained both mentally and physically today, but a little rest and nutritious food will help restore your energy. While your attempts to save money might not succeed, don’t worry—the situation will improve soon. Your boundless energy and enthusiasm will help ease any domestic tensions and bring positive outcomes. Today offers a special opportunity for love that you won’t want to miss. While it’s fine to talk to acquaintances, be cautious about sharing your deepest secrets with those whose intentions you don’t fully trust—it could waste both your time and trust. Your spouse will show extra care toward you today, bringing warmth to your relationship. If you’re living far from your family, you may feel homesick, so reaching out to them will help lift your spirits. Remedy: Offer a green chili to a parrot for good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.