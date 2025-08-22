

Cancer: Today is favourable for pursuing religious or spiritual interests. Those with loans may find it difficult to manage repayments. However, social engagements in the evening will bring more joy than expected. Be sensitive to your partner’s feelings and spend some time on recreation and entertainment. Your spouse is likely to shower you with special attention. Financially, there is a chance of recovering money from a debtor, easing some of your monetary concerns. Remedy: Add a few drops of Gangajal to your bathing water to attract prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.