Cancer: Prioritize your mental health, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind acts as the gateway to life, influencing how you perceive and solve problems while providing clarity and wisdom. Financially, you may receive money from an unexpected source, easing some of your monetary concerns. A surprise message from a distant relative will bring joy to your day. Your charm and presence can light up even the darkest moments for your partner. However, today may not unfold as planned, so be prepared for some disruptions. On a positive note, your marriage will experience a beautiful and harmonious phase. Avoid impatience, as it can lead to mistakes or losses. Remedy: Keep a black-and-white dog at home to enhance happiness and positivity in your life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.