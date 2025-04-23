Cancer: Practising meditation and yoga today will benefit both your body and mind. You’re likely to receive some financial gains by night, especially if someone returns money you had lent earlier. Before making any changes at home, make sure to get everyone’s approval. If you’ve been harsh with your partner, it's a good time to apologise and mend things. The work you do at the office today may bring unexpected benefits in the future. If you’ve been hoping for something exciting to happen in your life, you may finally feel some relief. You’ll enjoy a peaceful and relaxing time with your spouse. Remedy: For harmony in family life, store water in a yellow glass bottle, keep it in sunlight, and drink it regularly.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.