Cancer: Your friends will be supportive and keep your spirits high today. You'll find it easy to raise capital, collect outstanding debts, or secure funds for new projects. Consider performing rituals or auspicious ceremonies at home. You might experience the joy of love today. Avoid repeating actions or habits that no longer serve a purpose—it only wastes your time. You and your spouse will share a deeply romantic conversation. Running can greatly benefit your health, and the best part is that it's free and one of the best exercises. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, keep a pack of saffron or turmeric roots wrapped in a yellow cloth with you.

Lucky Color: Orange

Lucky Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM