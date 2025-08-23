Cancer: Avoid raising your voice, as it may affect your health. With the support of a close relative, you are likely to make good progress in business today, bringing financial gains as well. At home, however, someone may feel irritated with your recent actions, so try to remain understanding. Your love life shines brightly—expect a beautiful turn that makes you feel the bliss of true affection. Your partner may even take you into a magical realm of love and deep emotions. Steer clear of gossip, as it can waste precious time, and if someone approaches you when you’re not in the mood to talk, respond with calmness and patience. Remedy: Seek the blessings of your mother or a motherly figure to strengthen mental stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.