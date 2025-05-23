Cancer: If you haven’t been getting enough rest lately, you may feel very tired today and will need to take some extra time to relax. If you're planning to go out with friends, be careful with your spending, as there’s a chance of losing money. Instead of feeling sorry for yourself, try to reflect and learn important life lessons. Love will uplift you and give you a reason to smile. Today, you may feel nostalgic and want to revisit hobbies or activities you enjoyed as a child. Your spouse will prove to be your biggest support today, almost like an angel. Don’t just take our word for it—notice it for yourself. A small disagreement at home might cause some tension. But if you stay calm and patient, you can help bring back a cheerful mood in the family. Remedy: Offer a green chilli to a parrot to bring positive energy into your life.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.