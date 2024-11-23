

Cancer: Smile—it’s the best remedy for any challenge. If you're married, pay extra attention to your children’s health today, as they may face some issues that could lead to unexpected medical expenses. You might feel disappointed if they prioritize outdoor activities over focusing on their career plans. Your sincere and selfless love is likely to be appreciated and rewarded. Take some time for yourself by retreating to a quiet, peaceful place, away from the usual hustle. You'll rediscover the joy of being in love with your spouse today. Indulge in playing a sport you excel at to refresh your mind and body. Remedy: Wear a silver bangle to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.