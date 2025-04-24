Cancer: Watch your diet and make time for regular exercise to maintain good health. If you're planning to go out with friends, be mindful of your spending to avoid financial loss. Good news on the home front—you’ll be able to clear all pending family debts. Your partner’s eyes might reveal something heartfelt and special today, even though they may be a bit difficult to handle. You’ll tap into your inner strengths to make the most of the day. Love will feel magical today, especially if your partner shows their best side—you’re likely to have a truly memorable experience. Remedy: For financial stability, wrap seven black grams, seven black peppercorns, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and bury it in a secluded place.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.