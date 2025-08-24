Cancer: Get involved in some creative work today, as sitting idle may disturb your peace of mind. Someone with big plans may approach you—be sure to check their credibility before making any investments. Strengthen your bond with your children and focus on leaving the past behind, as brighter days lie ahead. Your efforts will bring good results. Love will surround you today, making it a beautiful and romantic day. Your creativity will impress others and earn you appreciation. Elderly natives of this sign may enjoy reconnecting with old friends. By the end of the day, your spouse will make you feel truly special. Remedy: For financial stability, keep strong faith, build good connections, avoid negative thoughts about others, and stay away from mental aggression.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.