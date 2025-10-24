CANCER

Eye care requires attention in polluted environments; protect yourself from sun exposure. Financial awareness grows as you recognize money's importance. Social gatherings showcase your communication skills. Romantic relationships may face temporary friction requiring patience and understanding. Television and entertainment appeal to you; protect your eyes. Spouse may display assertiveness today. Remedy: Wearing blue shoes enhances romantic life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.